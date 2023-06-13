EU policy towards China should not be swayed by U.S., Croatian expert says

Xinhua) 09:24, June 13, 2023

ZAGREB, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The policy of the European Union (EU) towards China should not be swayed by the United States, Davor Gjenero, a Croatian political analyst, said on Monday.

Gjenero told Xinhua that he applauded French President Emmanuel Macron's push for "strategic autonomy" away from the United States.

Most Europeans see China as "a necessary partner," according to the latest poll by the European Council on Foreign Relations.

"It is important that Europe does not deviate from this, that it does not change its attitude towards China under the American pressure," Gjenero said.

China was the largest source of EU imports and the third-largest buyer of EU goods in 2022, with total bilateral imports and exports reaching 856.3 billion euros (959.96 billion U.S. dollars), according to Eurostat.

The EU and China should establish "a relationship of understanding and mutual trust," Gjenero said.

In April, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that China's international and economic status, as well as Europe's own interests, make it all the more important for Europe to properly manage its relations with China.

Europe must "carve out our own distinct European approach that also leaves space for us to cooperate with other partners," she added.

