Disciplinary inspector expelled from CPC, public office

Xinhua) 09:03, June 13, 2023

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Liu Ran, a first-level inspector with China's top anti-graft authority, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of discipline and laws.

The punishment was announced in an official statement by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision on Monday.

Liu's case will be transferred to prosecutors for review and prosecution procedures, according to the statement.

