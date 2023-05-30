Experts discuss data security governance at forum in Beijing

May 30, 2023

The Data Security Governance and Development Forum of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum was recently held at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing.

In 2022, China's internet users surpassed 1.06 billion, accounting for 75.6 percent of the country's population. With the digital economy permeating every facet of people's lives, reinforcing data security governance and safeguarding data development and applications have become major topics in the digital age.

Sun Weimin, chief engineer of the Cyberspace Administration of China, speaks at the Data Security Governance and Development Forum of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the forum)

Sun Weimin, chief engineer of the Cyberspace Administration of China, highlighted that the internet security of major internet companies is primarily handled by governmental oversight, which has led to a lack of internal initiative for these companies to bolster cyber security. This has resulted in security measures trailing behind internet development for a considerable duration.

Feng Dengguo, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, speaks at the Data Security Governance and Development Forum of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the forum)

Data security faces threats from six areas, including leakage, damage, unauthorized disclosure of personal data, loss of control, misuse, and corruption or loss, said Feng Dengguo, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Emphasizing the importance of data utilization security as a new focus, Feng proposed measures such as aligning with global data security technology trends, enhancing efforts to formulate data security laws and regulations, and implementing practical security solutions and standards to ensure the sustainable and stable growth of the data industry.

Yang Qiang, a chair professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and Canadian Academy of Engineering, speaks at the Data Security Governance and Development Forum of the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum. (Photo courtesy of the organizer of the forum)

Emerging data security technologies in recent years, including trustworthy federated learning – a type of privacy-preserving algorithm – have been providing solutions to balance the trade-off between data security and data sharing.

Yang Qiang, a chair professor at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and Canadian Academy of Engineering, introduced trustworthy federated learning and federated learning models at the forum. He said that the main concept of federated learning is closely related to privacy computing, and its aim is to utilize data while maintaining confidentiality.

During a roundtable discussion at the forum, Hong Yanqing, a professor from the Beijing Institute of Technology, argued that despite Chinese law enforcement agencies not levying hefty fines for data security breaches like their European counterparts, the country's law enforcement coverage rate is very high.

