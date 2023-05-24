Chinese FM meets with IAEA chief

Xinhua) 08:49, May 24, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in Beijing, capital of China, May 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday met with Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in Beijing.

Noting that China firmly pursues a nuclear strategy of self-defense, Qin said that China is committed to upholding the international nuclear non-proliferation regime based on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. He said China firmly supports the peaceful use of nuclear energy, resolutely strengthens domestic nuclear security and supports international cooperation on nuclear security.

China hopes that the IAEA will perform its duties in an objective, fair and professional manner, and resolutely resist the practice of certain countries to generalize the concept of national security, and disrupt or undermine the normal order of international cooperation, Qin said. China also hopes that the IAEA will properly handle the issue of nuclear submarine cooperation between the United States, Britain and Australia, as well as Japan's discharge of nuclear-polluted water, and safeguard the IAEA's authority and credibility, the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and international security, he added.

Grossi said that the IAEA attaches great importance to cooperation with China, and it works to prevent nuclear proliferation. Grossi said the IAEA will conduct relevant consultations on nuclear submarine cooperation between the United States, Britain and Australia in a transparent manner, and will not endorse any country's discharge of nuclear-polluted water into the sea.

