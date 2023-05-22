Home>>
China's used car sales up 15.23 pct in first four months
(Xinhua) 08:38, May 22, 2023
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China's used automobile sales soared 15.23 percent year on year in the first four months of this year, industry data showed.
About 5.74 million used vehicles changed hands in the country, with a total transaction value of 361.14 billion yuan (about 51.33 billion U.S. dollars), according to the China Automobile Dealers Association.
In April alone, sales of second-hand vehicles in China topped 1.46 million units. The figure went down 6.59 percent month on month, but surged 33.03 percent year on year, the association said.
Last month, the combined transaction value of used car sales in the country came in at 90.39 billion yuan, the data revealed.
