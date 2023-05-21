In pics: photocalls at 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival

Xinhua) 09:41, May 21, 2023

Director Nuri Bilge Ceylan (2nd L) poses with cast members during a photocall for the film "Kuru Otlar Ustune" (About Dry Grasses) at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2023. The film "Kuru Otlar Ustune" (About Dry Grasses) will compete for the Palme d'Or. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Director Nuri Bilge Ceylan (C) poses with cast members during a photocall for the film "Kuru Otlar Ustune" (About Dry Grasses) at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2023. The film "Kuru Otlar Ustune" (About Dry Grasses) will compete for the Palme d'Or. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Director Nuri Bilge Ceylan (4th R) poses with cast members during a photocall for the film "Kuru Otlar Ustune" (About Dry Grasses) at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2023. The film "Kuru Otlar Ustune" (About Dry Grasses) will compete for the Palme d'Or. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Director Nuri Bilge Ceylan poses during a photocall for the film "Kuru Otlar Ustune" (About Dry Grasses) at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2023. The film "Kuru Otlar Ustune" (About Dry Grasses) will compete for the Palme d'Or. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Director Nuri Bilge Ceylan poses during a photocall for the film "Kuru Otlar Ustune" (About Dry Grasses) at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2023. The film "Kuru Otlar Ustune" (About Dry Grasses) will compete for the Palme d'Or. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese actress Liu Baisha poses during a photocall for the film "He Bian De Cuo Wu" (Only the River Flows) in competition for the category Un Certain Regard at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese director Wei Shujun (L) and actor Zhu Yilong pose during a photocall for the film "He Bian De Cuo Wu" (Only the River Flows) in competition for the category Un Certain Regard at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese actor Zhu Yilong poses during a photocall for the film "He Bian De Cuo Wu" (Only the River Flows) in competition for the category Un Certain Regard at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese actress Chloe Maayan poses during a photocall for the film "He Bian De Cuo Wu" (Only the River Flows) in competition for the category Un Certain Regard at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Chinese director Wei Shujun (C), actor Zhu Yilong (2nd R), actress Chloe Maayan (2nd L), actor Tong Linkai (1st R), and actress Liu Baisha (1st L) pose during a photocall for the film "He Bian De Cuo Wu" (Only the River Flows) in competition for the category Un Certain Regard at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

