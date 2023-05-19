The unique relationship between China and Pakistan

The relationship between China and Pakistan is characterized by a long-standing friendship, mutual trust, and cooperation on multiple fronts. Over the years, the two nations have nurtured their ties through diplomatic, political, economic, cultural, educational, defense, technological, agricultural, and other collaborative endeavors. China-Pakistan relations are unique and often referred as a role model in international relations.

The formal diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 21, 1951, and every year this day is marked with a high spirit of friendship by both nations with several activities and celebrations.

Diplomatic and political relations

China and Pakistan share a remarkable history of diplomatic and political collaboration. The two nations have consistently supported each other on important international forums, advocating for each other's interests and concerns. They have stood together on matters of regional security and have been instrumental in maintaining stability in the region. Regular high-level visits and exchanges have further strengthened their bond and enhanced their strategic coordination. There exists a comprehensive harmony and identical approach toward international disputes, concerns, and geopolitics. Both nations have a similar vision of peaceful development, and support each other for win-win cooperation. There exists immense goodwill among the people of Pakistan for China, especially the youth.

Economic cooperation

Economic cooperation is a cornerstone of China-Pakistan relations. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has significantly bolstered economic ties between the two countries. CPEC has transformed Pakistan's infrastructure landscape, fostering connectivity, energy cooperation, industrial development, and trade. This landmark initiative has opened new avenues for economic growth, job creation, and poverty alleviation in Pakistan. China has become the largest single investor in Pakistan. Chinese assistance has been instrumental in the revival of Pakistan's economy and has saved Pakistan from default on several occasions.

Cultural and educational exchanges

China and Pakistan share a deep cultural affinity, and cultural exchanges have played a crucial role in strengthening their bond. Both nations have actively promoted cultural understanding through cultural events, festivals, and people-to-people exchanges. Furthermore, educational cooperation has flourished, with thousands of Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities, contributing to the human resource development of both countries. China has become a top priority destination for Pakistani youth for higher education.

Defense and security cooperation

China and Pakistan enjoy robust defense and security cooperation, which has played a vital role in maintaining regional stability. The two countries have conducted joint military exercises, shared intelligence, and engaged in defense technology cooperation. China has been a reliable partner in supporting Pakistan's defense modernization efforts, contributing to Pakistan's national security and defense capabilities.

Technological collaboration

Technological collaboration forms a crucial aspect of China-Pakistan relations. China's expertise in various fields, including information technology, telecommunications, and space exploration, has benefited Pakistan significantly. Joint research and development initiatives, technology transfers, and cooperation in emerging sectors have propelled technological advancement in both countries. China has been assisting Pakistan in emerging technologies, with no restrictions.

Agricultural cooperation

China and Pakistan have fostered agricultural cooperation, aiming to enhance food security and promote sustainable agricultural practices. Exchange programs, knowledge sharing, and joint research projects have helped improve agricultural productivity, crop diversification, and irrigation techniques. Such collaboration has had a positive impact on rural development, poverty alleviation, and farmer empowerment in Pakistan. Being an agricultural economy, Pakistan has huge potential for growth and the highest impact on its economy.

Key agreements and projects

China and Pakistan have signed numerous agreements and initiated projects to solidify their partnership. The Long-Term Plan for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Free Trade Agreement, and the establishment of Special Economic Zones are some notable agreements that underline their commitment to mutual growth and development. Projects like the Gwadar Port, Thar Coal Power Plant, and various infrastructure development initiatives are testimony to their shared vision and progress.

The relationship between China and Pakistan is a shining example of enduring friendship, marked by cooperation and mutual support. Their unique bond spans multiple dimensions, including diplomacy, economics, culture, education, defense, technology, and agriculture. The strategic collaboration between the two countries has yielded remarkable outcomes, benefiting both nations and contributing to regional stability and prosperity. As China and Pakistan continue to deepen their relations, their partnership serves as a model for building fruitful and enduring friendships in the international arena.

Zamir Ahmed Awan is a non-resident fellow at the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and a sinologist at the National University of Sciences and Technology in Pakistan. E-mail: [email protected]

The opinions expressed in this article reflect those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of People's Daily Online.

