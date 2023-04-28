Electric scooters from E. China’s Wuxi go global

Located in the northeast corner of Wuxi, east China’s Jiangsu Province, Xishan District is renowned for its comprehensive supply and production chain for electric two-wheel vehicles. Six of the top ten electric two-wheel vehicle producers are based in Xishan, including Yadea, one of the main manufacturers in the industry.

Following the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative, manufacturers in Xishan such as Yadea have also accelerated their moves to enter global markets. According to Luo Mingzeng, who is in charge of overseas operations for Yadea, backed by the advantages of a strong supply chain, new energy technology and product innovation, the electric two-wheel vehicle giant is ready to step into a broader global horizon.

