Electric scooters from E. China’s Wuxi go global
Located in the northeast corner of Wuxi, east China’s Jiangsu Province, Xishan District is renowned for its comprehensive supply and production chain for electric two-wheel vehicles. Six of the top ten electric two-wheel vehicle producers are based in Xishan, including Yadea, one of the main manufacturers in the industry.
Following the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative, manufacturers in Xishan such as Yadea have also accelerated their moves to enter global markets. According to Luo Mingzeng, who is in charge of overseas operations for Yadea, backed by the advantages of a strong supply chain, new energy technology and product innovation, the electric two-wheel vehicle giant is ready to step into a broader global horizon.
Xishan District is noted for its comprehensive supply and production chain for electric two-wheel vehicles.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese EV makers help transform Malaysian automotive industry
- Chinese manufacturers power strongly ahead with electric vehicle launches
- Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO starts European expansion drive in Norway
- China’s smart electric vehicle industry speeds up
- Why are Chinese Internet giants racing to make smart electric vehicles?
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.