China's digital economy grew to 50.2 trillion yuan in 2022: report

April 27

FUZHOU, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The scale of China's digital economy grew to 50.2 trillion yuan (about 7.25 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2022, with year-on-year nominal growth of 10.3 percent and ranking second globally, an industry report released on Thursday revealed.

The share of the digital economy in the country's GDP rose to 41.5 percent, according to the report on the development of China's digital industry released at the ongoing 6th Digital China Summit.

By the end of 2022, China had put 2.31 million 5G base stations into operation, and the number of 5G users in the country had reached 561 million, accounting for more than 60 percent of the world's total, the report said.

The 6th Digital China Summit opened on Thursday in the city of Fuzhou in east China's Fujian Province. The two-day summit focuses on showcasing the latest achievements of the Digital China initiative, and on sharing experience in digital development.

The summit is co-sponsored by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and the People's Government of Fujian Province.

