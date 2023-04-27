Languages

Thursday, April 27, 2023

'Earth forest' discovered in Gansu

(Ecns.cn) 15:05, April 27, 2023

The landscape of Earth Forest or "Tulin" has been discovered at the Danxia Scenic Area of Zhangye Danxia National Geopark in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiqing)

The earth forest is basically yellow and the color varies in different part, according to the geopark. It was formed by geological movement and soil erosion.


