'Earth forest' discovered in Gansu
(Ecns.cn) 15:05, April 27, 2023
The landscape of Earth Forest or "Tulin" has been discovered at the Danxia Scenic Area of Zhangye Danxia National Geopark in northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiqing)
The earth forest is basically yellow and the color varies in different part, according to the geopark. It was formed by geological movement and soil erosion.
