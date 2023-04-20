Peng Liyuan meets with Gabon's first lady

Xinhua) 10:44, April 20, 2023

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, meets with Sylvia Bongo Ondimba, wife of President of the Gabonese Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba, in Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2023. Sylvia is accompanying Bongo on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, met with Sylvia Bongo Ondimba, wife of President of the Gabonese Republic Ali Bongo Ondimba, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Peng recalled with pleasure her interactions with Sylvia and their joint efforts to promote the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS, and said she appreciated Sylvia's longstanding enthusiasm for public welfare.

Peng spoke about China's achievements in the prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and the fight against COVID-19, as well as her work as a World Health Organization (WHO) goodwill ambassador for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

Peng said that China is willing to strengthen exchanges with Gabon, share experience, promote cooperation and bring more benefits to the two peoples. She voiced confidence that under the leadership of the leaders of the two countries, bilateral cooperation in various fields will continue to deepen, and that this friendship will be passed on from generation to generation.

Sylvia, who is accompanying the Gabonese president on his state visit to China, thanked Xi and Peng for their hospitality and said she was impressed with China's friendly ties with Gabon.

Gabon admires China's great achievements in public health, and is willing to learn from China's successful experience and strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China, she said.

Sylvia said she looks forward to having the opportunity to see more of China and to appreciate the Chinese culture and the country's development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)