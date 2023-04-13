Chinese vice premier meets WMO secretary-general on global meteorological cooperation
Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong meets with Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), in Beijing, capital of China, April 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)
BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong met with Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Wednesday in Beijing.
Liu said China attaches great importance to international meteorological cooperation.
Liu said the Chinese government actively supports the UN's Early Warnings for All Initiative and stands ready to work with the WMO to keep enhancing communication and cooperation, deeply participate in international meteorological management, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.
Taalas commended China's achievements in the meteorological field and said the WMO is willing to work with China to enhance meteorological cooperation.
