Home>>
IMF cuts India's growth forecast to 5.9 percent
(Xinhua) 13:15, April 12, 2023
NEW DELHI, April 11 (Xinhua) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday cut India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the financial year 2023-24 (April 2023-March 2024) by 20 basis points to 5.9 percent.
The IMF's latest forecast is lower than the country's central bank Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) GDP projection of nearly 6.4 percent during the financial year 2023-24.
In its World Economic Outlook report, the IMF also lowered India's GDP forecast for the financial year 2024-25 to 6.3 percent from 6.8 percent it had predicted in January this year.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 7 killed in rain-related incident in southwestern India
- Indian president takes sortie in fighter jet
- India's health ministry calls for vigilance amid spike in COVID-19 cases
- Indian federal gov't urges states to maintain order during upcoming Hindu festival in wake of religious violence
- Central India's temple roof collapse death toll rises to 35
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.