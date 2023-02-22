Chinese company likely to offer normalized space travel service in 2031

People's Daily Online) 08:36, February 22, 2023

With the development of suborbital space technology, suborbital space travel for paying passengers is expected to be a reality in the near future.

CAS Space, a Chinese Academy of Sciences launch spinoff, will continue to develop space travel spacecraft, and plans to launch and recover its first unmanned space travel spacecraft by 2025 and achieve normalized space travel services by 2031, said Li Winfeng, Deputy General Manager of Zhongke Aerospace (Guangzhou) Equipment Industry Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of CAS Space.

This means that experiential space travel, which lasts one hour from launch to return and includes a weightless period of 5 to 10 minutes, will soon come true.

(Photo/China Economic Network)

Photo shows a space capsule at the exhibition hall of CAS Space in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo/China Economic Network)

