Chinese people see off Comrade Jiang Zemin in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:50, December 06, 2022

People from all walks of life in the national capital line the streets to see off their beloved Comrade Jiang Zemin, expressing their deep sorrow as the hearse journeys from the Chinese PLA General Hospital to the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

The remains of Jiang Zemin, who passed away last Wednesday, were cremated at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in western Beijing on Monday.

Jiang was an outstanding leader enjoying high prestige acknowledged by the whole Communist Party of China, the entire military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups.

He was hailed as a great Marxist and a great proletarian revolutionary, statesman, military strategist, and diplomat. Jiang was a long-tested communist fighter and an outstanding leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. He was the core of the third generation of the Party's central collective leadership and the principal founder of the Theory of Three Represents.

People from all walks of life in the national capital line the streets to see off their beloved Comrade Jiang Zemin, expressing their deep sorrow as the hearse journeys from the Chinese PLA General Hospital to the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

