Foreign diplomats in China mourn Jiang Zemin

Xinhua) 08:09, December 06, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Foreign diplomats from over 120 countries in China and the secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization have visited China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to offer their deep condolences on the passing of Jiang Zemin.

They spoke highly of Jiang's important contributions to relations between China and their countries, and to regional and global peace and prosperity.

The diplomats represented Russia, Cuba, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Tajikistan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Panama, Dominica, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Barbados, the Bahamas, Tonga, the Federated States of Micronesia, Solomon Islands, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, Iceland, Latvia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Spain, Estonia, Poland, Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Belgium, Norway, Albania, New Zealand, Canada, and other countries.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)