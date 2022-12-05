Online cultural exchange event held between students in Oregon, Tianjin

A cultural exchange event was held online between three schools in the US state of Oregon - XSTREAM International School, Bamboo International School, and Hope Chinese Charter School – and Xiangshan Road Elementary School in Tianjin, China on Nov. 30, 2022.

American students show their creations made during the event.

The event’s theme focused on “colorful clay figurines that pass down memories, and make the colorful cultures in China and the US bloom”, with members of a renowned Tianjin clay figurine workshop sharing their skills and stories with the students. Zheng from the Tianjin art studio Clay Figure Zhang told the story of the famous clay sculpture family. Under the guidance of Li, a craftsman from the same workshop, students made cute giant pandas and shared their ideas behind their creation.

Members of the Oregon China Council, Foreign Affairs Office of Tianjin Municipal Government, and Tianjin Municipal Education Commission also participated in the classroom activities.

