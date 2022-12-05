Japan to postpone tax hike for funding higher defense spending
TOKYO, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Japan plans to postpone a tax rise intended to fund a planned increase in the nation's defense spending, local media reported Sunday.
After Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for raising defense spending to 2 percent of the country's gross domestic product in fiscal 2027 from the current 1 percent, the government will further deliberate on measures to secure a stable source of revenue, according to Kyodo News.
The government will set the general direction of the plan but is likely to forego deciding on a specific tax increase when it compiles the initial budget for fiscal 2023 in late December, reported the media citing a government source.
It plans to prioritize decreasing non-defense spending given that some lawmakers from the Liberal Democratic Party are opposed to raising taxes that would directly affect consumers and businesses, the source said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Japan's major advertising firms searched as Tokyo Olympic corruption probe widens
- Japan's PM seeks to up defense budget to 2 pct of GDP in fiscal 2027
- Japan mulls extending service period of 60-year-old nuclear plants amid fuel shortages
- Support rate for Japan's Kishida cabinet drops to new low: media poll
- Australian state on alert for Japanese encephalitis
- Japan's space agency fails to land probe on Moon due to communication issues
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.