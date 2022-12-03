Travel vehicle exhibition held in Moscow, Russia
People visit a travel vehicle exhibition in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 2, 2022. The exhibition attracts manufacturers and fans of different kinds of travel vehicles. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
A man takes photos during a travel vehicle exhibition in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 2, 2022. The exhibition attracts manufacturers and fans of different kinds of travel vehicles. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
People visit a travel vehicle exhibition in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 2, 2022. The exhibition attracts manufacturers and fans of different kinds of travel vehicles. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
A man checks a vehicle during a travel vehicle exhibition in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 2, 2022. The exhibition attracts manufacturers and fans of different kinds of travel vehicles. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Photos
