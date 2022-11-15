Home>>
China launches Yaogan-34 remote sensing satellite
(Xinhua) 10:38, November 15, 2022
JIUQUAN, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite of the Yaogan-34 series into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 9:38 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Tuesday.
The Yaogan-34 03 satellite, carried by a Long March-4C rocket, successfully entered its planned orbit.
This remote sensing satellite will be used in areas such as land resources survey, urban planning, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and mitigation.
It was the 450th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.