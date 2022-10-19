China achieved economic and social success in past decade: Former Italian official

By He Jieqiong, Wang Xiangyu and Di Jingyuan (People's Daily App) 13:36, October 19, 2022

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is underway in Beijing.

Michele Geraci, former undersecretary of state at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, shared his views on a report delivered by Xi Jinping at the opening session on Sunday.

He said Xi’s reemphasis on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era allowed China to be flexible to face current challenges while maintaining an overall long-term goal.

Please click the video to hear his insights.

