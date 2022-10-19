Understanding China's market economy

(People's Daily App) 09:50, October 19, 2022

After decades of rapid growth, China has become the world's second-largest economy and the world's largest trading partner of over 120 countries and regions.

Since its accession to the World Trade Organization on December 11, 2001, China has fully delivered on its commitments. Its overall tariff rate has been cut from 15.3 to 7.4 percent, lower than the 9.8 percent accession commitment.

However, most Western countries still reject China's market economy status and maintain anti-dumping duties on Chinese goods.

Is China a market economy? How should one understand China's market economy? Is China's economy inward-facing?

To answer these questions, we interviewed experts and entrepreneurs from home and abroad. Check out this video to hear their viewpoints and stories.

