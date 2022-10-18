Australia, Singapore sign green economy agreement
CANBERRA, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Australia and Singapore signed a green economy agreement here on Tuesday.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong for talks in Canberra where the pair signed the agreement.
Speaking after their meeting, Albanese said the deal would support clean energy innovation between the two nations.
"Today, we open a new chapter in the comprehensive strategic partnership between Australia and Singapore," he told reporters.
"The green economy agreement signals collective resolve to confront challenges as we transition our economies to net zero. It will support clean energy innovation, unlock business opportunities and create jobs, and help deliver our emission's targets while positioning Australia as a renewable energy superpower," he said.
