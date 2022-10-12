Interview: China as role model for building community with shared future for mankind: Indian politician

Xinhua) 09:02, October 12, 2022

NEW DELHI, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's prosperous development over the past decade and its contributions to other countries have made it a role model for building a community with a shared future for mankind, said Mohammad Salim, a member of the politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Salim has been to China to attend an international conference of Asian political parties, during which he got the opportunity to visit Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

Noting that China is a "fast-growing country," he said it is the new governance practices of China that are in conformity with its prosperous development.

Salim said that China has finely managed the regional imbalance. "It's not the rivalry between the developed and less developed, but as a fellow feeling, hand-holding, and taking it together," he said.

He also believes that China has gone a long way in helping others apart from helping its own people, saying that the way China is diplomatically, financially and commercially coming closer to developing countries and underdeveloped countries is a classic example of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Over the past years, Salim has been closely watching India-China relations. He suggests that India needs to strengthen its relations with China in various fields.

Salim said that to promote regional and global development, China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). "So many countries joined the BRI initially and they have been benefited, therefore India, being the next-door neighbor of China, should take advantage of the opportunity," he said.

He also said that a Chinese value is that the world is one and humanity is one. "So now is the time we should open. Our doors and windows and our minds should open. And that will help us not only to grow, but to make a more prosperous society as well as a more liveable Earth for our next generation and future," said Salim.

