U.S. dollar edges up as traders await key inflation report

Xinhua) 08:42, October 12, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar inched up in choppy trading on Tuesday as market participants anxiously anticipated a key U.S. inflation report.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.06 percent to 113.2150 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to 0.9712 U.S. dollars from 0.9706 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was down to 1.1025 U.S. dollars from 1.1058 dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar fell to 0.6267 U.S. dollars from 0.6298 dollars.

The U.S. dollar bought 145.85 Japanese yen, higher than 145.67 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar decreased to 0.9976 Swiss francs from 0.9994 Swiss francs, and it rose to 1.3812 Canadian dollars from 1.3758 Canadian dollars.

The above market reactions came as traders are looking to the September U.S. consumer price index due on Thursday, for the latest indication on what the inflation picture looks like.

