Chinese economy expects stable growth in Q4

Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:12, October 11, 2022

The certainty for the Chinese economy's stable growth has been strengthened due to the policy support and judgment on the rise in consumption expectation, increasing investment in the manufacturing industry and the recovery of real estate market, Securities Daily reported on Tuesday.

The stimulus for recovery of domestic economy in Q4 includes the expanding consumption demand, increasing investment in construction and manufacturing industries, as well as policy warming up the real estate industry, said Li Qi, researcher of consulting department at China-Derivatives Futures Co Ltd.

Compared with the fluctuating overseas market, the pace of domestic economic recovery in China is relatively steady, and various deterministic factors with the policy of stabilizing growth as the main focus are expected to support the continued improvement of the domestic economy in the fourth quarter, said Wu Mengyin, senior analyst of commodity strategy at Research Institute of Orient Futures.

It is expected that the future price of energy commodities will remain high in the later period under the geopolitical risk, said Yu Xuefei, general manager of Changjiang Futures Research and Consulting Department.

China's GDP growth is expected to reach about 5 percent in the fourth quarter of this year, making the whole year's GDP growth at around 3.5 percent, according to a report released by the Bank of China on Sept 28.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)