UN chief calls for deployment of int'l troops in restive Haiti

Xinhua) 13:42, October 10, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called for the deployment of an international specialized armed force in Haiti to help address the humanitarian crisis, said his spokesman.

The secretary-general remains gravely concerned about the situation in Haiti, which is facing a cholera outbreak amid a dramatic deterioration in security that has paralyzed the country, Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

As gangs controlled the strategically important Varreux fuel terminal in the capital of Port-au-Prince, critical services, including the distributions of potable water, food and medical supplies, are required to prevent the rapid spread of the disease, the statement said, noting that the priority is to save lives.

Guterres on Sunday submitted to the Security Council a letter with options for enhanced security support to Haiti, it added.

The UN chief calls on Haitian stakeholders to rise above their differences and to engage in a peaceful and inclusive dialogue as early as possible.

