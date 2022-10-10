Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 373 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:32, October 10, 2022
BEIJING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 373 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 119 in Inner Mongolia and 70 in Xinjiang, according to the National Health Commission's report Monday.
A total of 1,566 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 166 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 244,463.
Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.