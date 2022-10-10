Nearly half of Americans disappointed with U.S. healthcare system: poll

Xinhua) 09:57, October 10, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- About 44 percent of the respondents assigned an overall grade of poor, or failing to the medical care in the United States, MarketWatch has reported, citing a survey.

"There were no high marks to be found anywhere in the new findings, but the research shows that lack of affordability is pulling down the grade-point average," the report said on Saturday.

In June, 26 percent of people said they or a family member skipped a treatment in the past three months because they could not afford the cost, nearly double the 14 percent who said the same in June 2021.

"Women, Hispanic and Black survey participants were the most likely to say they've cut back on medical care and medication during the past 12 months in order to meet other costs," the report said.

The poll was conducted by Gallup and researchers at West Health, a family of non-profit organizations in Washington, D.C., which asked more than 5,500 people to grade the U.S. healthcare system on its costs, its capacity to equally deliver care to all patients, the quality of the care and more.

