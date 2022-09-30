Beijing calls for 'managing differences' in advancing ties with Tokyo

(People's Daily App) 14:52, September 30, 2022

A Chinese official called for "staying true to China and Japan's original aspiration" and "managing differences" in building a China-Japan relationship that fits into the new era as both countries on Thursday marked the 50th anniversary since the two normalized diplomatic relations.

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, spoke highly of the decision for the two countries to normalize ties. The senior leadership from both countries made the decision based on their "excellent strategic vision and political foresight," he said.

The two sides have signed four political documents and a series of consensus over the last half-century, which has created the foundation for the lawful and political base of the China-Japan relationship while doubling down on the vast development of bilateral exchanges, Wang said.

He added that the positive results from bilateral cooperation have not just brought benefits to the two peoples but also peace, stability and prosperity to the world.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Bianji)