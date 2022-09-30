Cloned arctic wolf makes debut in NE China's Heilongjiang

Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows a cloned arctic wolf (R) at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. A cloned arctic wolf met the public at Harbin Polarland in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province lately.

Its donor cell came from the skin samples of a wild arctic wolf named Maya, who had been introduced from Canada to Harbin Polarland. Its oocyte was from a female dog in estrus and its surrogate mother was a beagle.

Now the wolf pup is in good health condition and lives with its surrogate mother at Harbin Polarland.

Arctic wolf is an endangered species. They are found in northern Eurasia and northern parts of Canada and Greenland. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows a cloned arctic wolf at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2022 shows a cloned arctic wolf (L) and a beagle, which is the surrogate mother of the arctic wolf, at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2022 shows a cloned arctic wolf at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2022 shows a cloned arctic wolf at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

