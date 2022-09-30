Home>>
People perform Garba dance during Hindu festival of Navratri
(Xinhua) 13:27, September 30, 2022
People dressed in traditional attire perform Garba dance during the Hindu festival of Navratri in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Sept. 28, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
People dressed in traditional attire perform Garba dance during the Hindu festival of Navratri in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Sept. 28, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.