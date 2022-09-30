We Are China

People perform Garba dance during Hindu festival of Navratri

Xinhua) 13:27, September 30, 2022

People dressed in traditional attire perform Garba dance during the Hindu festival of Navratri in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Sept. 28, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

People dressed in traditional attire perform Garba dance during the Hindu festival of Navratri in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Sept. 28, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)