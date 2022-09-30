Indian court upholds women's right to safe, legal abortion

Xinhua) 10:41, September 30, 2022

NEW DELHI, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- India's top court Thursday ruled that all women, married or unmarried, are entitled to a safe and legal abortion process till 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The court said making any distinction between a married and an unmarried woman in this regard is unconstitutional.

The verdict came on a petition by a 25-year-old unmarried woman who had appealed against a Delhi high court order.

There are strict rules governing abortions in India because of the abortions of millions of female fetuses that led to a skewed gender ratio in the country.

Last year, the government amended protocols to allow several categories of women to seek abortions between 20 and 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The list included rape survivors, women with mental disabilities and women with fetuses that had major abnormalities.

