Highlights of Paris Fashion Week

Xinhua) 08:47, September 30, 2022

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection of Chloe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Sept. 29, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection of Chloe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Sept. 29, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection of Chloe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Sept. 29, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection of Chloe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Sept. 29, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection of Chloe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Sept. 29, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection of Chloe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Sept. 29, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection of Chloe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Sept. 29, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection of Chloe during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Sept. 29, 2022. (Photo by Piero Biasion/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)