China remains reasonable in promoting global governance system reform

China's promotion on the reform of the global governance system is trying to make it more reasonable and fairer, not intending to start afresh, and China's determination to practice true multilateralism, efforts to perfect the global governance, and actions to promote multilateral cooperation, will stay unchanged, a senior official from Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu made the remarks at a press conference on "China in the Past Decade" held by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in response to some voices that China intends to start afresh to change the international order.

The international order is solely based on the international law, and a few countries cannot make so-called "rules" to alter and affect the order, let alone impose its domestic rules on it, Ma said.

The Chinese diplomacy has participated in global governance with unprecedented depth, width and power under the guidance of diplomatic thinking by the Chinese president, contributing Chinese wisdom, offering a Chinese approach and showing Chinese responsibility, which received widespread praise from the international community, he said.

China offers its own view of global governance in major occasions, advocates openness and inclusiveness, and doesn't engage in isolation and exclusion, Ma said, adding that China adheres to cooperation and advancement with the times, instead of confrontation, conflict and standing still, leading the reform of the global governance system and international system, and injecting positivity into the world of uncertainty.

Ma said China faithfully fulfills the mission as a permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, and sends more than 50,000 soldiers in the peacekeeping operation. In the face of the Ukraine crisis, nuclear issues on the Korean Peninsula and the Iran and Afghanistan issues, China always calls for peace talks and finding a peaceful solution to conflicts, he added.

Taking the promotion of the world's common security and stakes as its own duty, China offers the Global Security Initiative, which has received support and recognition from over 70 countries, said Ma.

By taking the lead to implement the UN 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development, China made more than 70 percent of the contribution to global poverty reduction, Ma pointed out, adding that China injects great power into human development by proposing the Global Development Initiative, establishing the China-UN Peace and Development Trust Fund and deepening South-South Cooperation.

In addition, he said China firmly implements the Paris Agreement and plays an essential role in jointly addressing climate change. Proposing the Global Initiative on Data Security, China promotes the development of the global digital governance system to a more reasonable and fairer direction.

Recently, China put forward cooperation initiatives on global food security and global energy security, aiming to offer China's solution to the world's current challenges.

When it comes to the major issues of principle, Ma reiterated China's firm stance on safeguarding national interests and dignity, saying that China determinedly fights for issues regarding Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet, state waters and human rights, which protect the national sovereignty, development interests and security.

