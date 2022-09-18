Chinese FM to attend general debate of 77th session of UN General Assembly, related high-level events

Xinhua) 09:48, September 18, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly from September 18 to 25, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Saturday.

According to Mao, on the margins of the general debate, Wang will host a ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, attend the meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations and the dialogue of foreign ministers of China and the Quartet of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), hold a group meeting with the foreign ministers of the Troika of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Wang will also have bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General, the President of the 77th session of the General Assembly and the heads of delegation or foreign ministers of some countries, Mao said.

