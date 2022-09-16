Chinese central gov't bonds listed in Macao

Xinhua) 21:16, September 16, 2022

MACAO, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese central government's 3 billion yuan worth of renminbi-denominated bonds were listed in Chongwa (Macao) Financial Asset Exchange Co., Ltd. (MOX) in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday.

Market investors including the monetary authority, commercial banks, insurance companies and investment funds subscribed to bonds worth 6.11 billion yuan, according to MOX.

The company said the issuance further expanded the depth and width of Macao's bond market development, attracting quality issuers and international investors to Macao's bond market and boosting market confidence.

It vowed to continue promoting the linkage of financial markets, seeking innovations in bond listing, bond index and green finance, improving the resilience of Macao's bond market, as well as supporting the development of the renminbi market in Macao.

The central government first issued renminbi-denominated bonds with a face value of 2 billion yuan in Macao in 2019. (1 yuan equals 0.14 U.S. dollar)

