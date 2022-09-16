China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts to conduct 2nd extravehicular activities

Xinhua) 20:49, September 16, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-14 astronauts will conduct extravehicular activities (EVAs) for the second time within the next few days, announced the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) Friday.

The Shenzhou-14 astronauts are now in good condition, and the space station combination is operating stably. All conditions are in place for the crew's second EVAs, the CMSA said.

