Installation of snowflake-shaped unit for 120-meter-high Ferris wheel completed in NE China's Harbin

People's Daily Online) 17:55, September 16, 2022

The snowflake-shaped unit exhibiting the ideal six-fold symmetric shape of a 120-meter-high Ferris wheel was successfully installed at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Sept. 6.

Photo shows the Ferris wheel with a snowflake-shaped unit in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/Heilongjiang Daily)

The Ferris wheel is as tall as a 42-storey residential building and is expected to open at the end of this year. The giant Ferris wheel will have 48 cabins, each of which can carry 10 passengers.

LED lights will be installed on the Ferris wheel's spokes and rim, which will highlight the snowflake-shaped unit of the wheel as night falls.

