Miniature landscapes with traditional Chinese characteristics

(People's Daily App) 14:38, September 14, 2022

Miniature landscapes are a test of vision and endurance. A work often takes several months or even years to complete.

This Chinese handicraftsman is completely committed to making miniature landscapes, and has reproduced many examples of ancient architecture with Chinese characteristics. From ancient village buildings to a small bridge across a street, each of these works is vivid and fantastic.

