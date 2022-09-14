Home>>
Miniature landscapes with traditional Chinese characteristics
(People's Daily App) 14:38, September 14, 2022
Miniature landscapes are a test of vision and endurance. A work often takes several months or even years to complete.
This Chinese handicraftsman is completely committed to making miniature landscapes, and has reproduced many examples of ancient architecture with Chinese characteristics. From ancient village buildings to a small bridge across a street, each of these works is vivid and fantastic.
(Compiled by Wang Zi; Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.