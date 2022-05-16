Man re-creates miniature 'Bell and Drum Tower' in Xi'an

Ecns.cn) 16:58, May 16, 2022

Photo shows a miniature of the Bell and Drum Tower in Xi'an with thousands of parts made by Zhang Xin, an amateur of Chinese handcraft, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 16, 2022. (Photo: China News Service)

