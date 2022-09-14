We Are China

China upgrades emergency response for typhoon, floods

Xinhua) 09:59, September 14, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China raised its emergency response to Level III on Tuesday as typhoon Muifa approaches the country's eastern coastal area.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters upgraded the emergency response level and took relevant measures.

Typhoon Muifa is expected to make landfall in coastal areas from Wenling to Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province Wednesday, according to the weather forecast.

Local governments are required to take precautions and respond to ships returning to port and people going ashore.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)