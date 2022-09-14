Home>>
China upgrades emergency response for typhoon, floods
(Xinhua) 09:59, September 14, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China raised its emergency response to Level III on Tuesday as typhoon Muifa approaches the country's eastern coastal area.
The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters upgraded the emergency response level and took relevant measures.
Typhoon Muifa is expected to make landfall in coastal areas from Wenling to Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province Wednesday, according to the weather forecast.
Local governments are required to take precautions and respond to ships returning to port and people going ashore.
China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China raises alert level as typhoon Muifa approaches
- China's Zhejiang raises emergency response as Typhoon Muifa approaches
- China launches emergency response as Typhoon Muifa approaches
- Taiwan issues typhoon warning as Muifa approaches
- Shanghai switches off landscape lights as Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.