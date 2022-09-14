Highlights of Xi's quotes on Shanghai Spirit

By Sun Tianren, Huang Jingjing, He Shan, Yang Tiehu (People's Daily App) 08:34, September 14, 2022

President Xi Jinping will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the Uzbek city of Samarkand this week.

Xi has attended the SCO summits as the Chinese president every year since 2013 and made a series of speeches on Shanghai Spirit, which features mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilizations and pursuit of common development.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)