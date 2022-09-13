Home>>
Sustained high inflation in the U.S. increases burden of mounting living costs on American residents
By Chen Zi (People's Daily Online) 17:32, September 13, 2022
(Cartoon by Tan Xiguang)
Currently, the inflation rate in the U.S. has been running at a 40-year high, and more than three times the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual inflation target.
The sustained bout of high inflation has caused skyrocketing prices for daily necessities, including gasoline, housing and food, as well as increasing the burden of mounting living costs on average American people, putting enormous financial pressure on them and their families.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. Inflation Reduction Act example of "deceptive marketing": Heritage Foundation
- Americans cut back on therapy this year: survey
- PBOC expected to focus on curbing inflation
- U.S. inflation moderates in July, but prices remain sky-high
- U.S. monetary policy changes have knock-on impacts on euro zone
- U.S. inflation keeps elevated level in July amid Fed's rate hikes
- U.S. inflation keeps elevated level in July amid Fed's rate hikes
- Inflation of so-called "China threat" in U.S. should be held in check
- U.S. Fed imposes another rate hike, emerging markets brace for bumpy ride
- Interview: U.S. high inflation, appreciating dollar double whammy for world, says Singaporean expert
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.