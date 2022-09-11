Highlights of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing
A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Model present creations by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Designer Ma Guai (front) and models make a curtain call at the end of show during China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Model present creations by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Yang Ziqi during the "Comunque·Yang" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Yang Ziqi during the "Comunque·Yang" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Models present creations by designer Yang Ziqi during the "Comunque·Yang" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Yang Ziqi during the "Comunque·Yang" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Yang Ziqi during the "Comunque·Yang" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Yang Ziqi during the "Comunque·Yang" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Yang Ziqi during the "Comunque·Yang" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Designer Yang Ziqi (C, front) and models make a curtain call at the end of show during China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Fu Zhichen during the "CHEN.1988" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Fu Zhichen during the "CHEN.1988" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Fu Zhichen during the "CHEN.1988" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Fu Zhichen during the "CHEN.1988" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Fu Zhichen during the "CHEN.1988" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
A model presents a creation by designer Fu Zhichen during the "CHEN.1988" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: China Fashion Week in Beijing
- Highlights of China Fashion Week in Beijing
- Models present creations by Tia Su during China Fashion Week
- China Fashion Week held in Beijing
- School uniforms presented during China Fashion Week in Beijing
- Highlights of China Fashion Week in Beijing
- 100 'supergrannies' on high heels open for China Fashion Week
- Highlights of China Fashion Week in Beijing
- Creations of Hou Zhijie staged at China Fashion Week
- China Fashion Week in Beijing
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.