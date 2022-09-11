We Are China

Highlights of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:26, September 11, 2022

A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Model present creations by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Designer Ma Guai (front) and models make a curtain call at the end of show during China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Model present creations by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Ma Guai during the "SUBAI" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Yang Ziqi during the "Comunque·Yang" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Yang Ziqi during the "Comunque·Yang" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Models present creations by designer Yang Ziqi during the "Comunque·Yang" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Yang Ziqi during the "Comunque·Yang" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Yang Ziqi during the "Comunque·Yang" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Yang Ziqi during the "Comunque·Yang" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Yang Ziqi during the "Comunque·Yang" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Designer Yang Ziqi (C, front) and models make a curtain call at the end of show during China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Fu Zhichen during the "CHEN.1988" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Fu Zhichen during the "CHEN.1988" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Fu Zhichen during the "CHEN.1988" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Fu Zhichen during the "CHEN.1988" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Fu Zhichen during the "CHEN.1988" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

A model presents a creation by designer Fu Zhichen during the "CHEN.1988" fashion show of China Fashion Week S/S 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)