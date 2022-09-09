Super hybrid rice variety achieves unit yield of over 1,000 kg in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:32, September 09, 2022

Photo shows rice ears of a super hybrid rice variety planted in Gejiu city, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

A super hybrid rice variety achieved a yield of 1,063.92 kilograms per mu (one hectare is about 15 mu), according to assessment results from a super hybrid rice demonstration base in Gejiu city, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The rice, called "Weiliangyou 8612," was planted in 102 mu of fields at the demonstration base, which was established under the support of Yuan Longping, the late academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and former director of the China National Hybrid Rice Research and Development Center.

"Weiliangyou 8612" is a new rice variety widely planted for the first time in Gejiu city this year.

