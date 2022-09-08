Ineffective U.S. gun control affects other countries: German media

Xinhua) 08:43, September 08, 2022

BERLIN, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Ineffective gun control in the United States has not only led to mass shootings and violent crimes in the country, but also affects its neighbouring countries, the German non-profit news website Fair Planet reported on Wednesday.

The article cited other media reports that smugglers get a quarter million guns into Mexico every year. A similar process takes place in Canada, where 85 percent of handgun crimes come from U.S.-made guns.

The article said Mexico has filed a 10-billion-U.S.-dollar lawsuit in Massachusetts hoping to hold U.S. gun manufacturers accountable for crimes committed with their products.

Few expect Mexico to win this lawsuit outright, and obstacles include the lack of existing U.S. laws that make companies liable, said the article.

It quoted Frederick T. Davis of Columbia University as saying that a political move of this scale could bring attention to how the porous borders negatively impact Mexico and Canada.

