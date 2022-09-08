Ineffective U.S. gun control affects other countries: German media
BERLIN, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Ineffective gun control in the United States has not only led to mass shootings and violent crimes in the country, but also affects its neighbouring countries, the German non-profit news website Fair Planet reported on Wednesday.
The article cited other media reports that smugglers get a quarter million guns into Mexico every year. A similar process takes place in Canada, where 85 percent of handgun crimes come from U.S.-made guns.
The article said Mexico has filed a 10-billion-U.S.-dollar lawsuit in Massachusetts hoping to hold U.S. gun manufacturers accountable for crimes committed with their products.
Few expect Mexico to win this lawsuit outright, and obstacles include the lack of existing U.S. laws that make companies liable, said the article.
It quoted Frederick T. Davis of Columbia University as saying that a political move of this scale could bring attention to how the porous borders negatively impact Mexico and Canada.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. Senate races to craft bipartisan gun bill, and runs into obstacles: CNBC
- U.S. gun control efforts blocked despite country’s persistent bouts of gun violence
- Racial discrimination, political self-interest spawn rampant gun violence in U.S., say experts
- Americans overwhelmingly prioritize gun control over ownership rights: poll
- U.S. trapped in vicious cycle of gun violence: article
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.