U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 90 mln
(Xinhua) 10:42, July 22, 2022
LOS ANGELES, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 90 million on Thursday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.
The U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 90,066,295, with a total of 1,025,796 deaths, as of 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time, the data showed.
The United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths.
U.S. COVID-19 caseload reached 50 million on Dec. 13, 2021, crossed 60 million on Jan. 9, 2022, exceeded 70 million on Jan. 21, and surpassed 80 million on March 29.
