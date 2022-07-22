Unmanned harvesters put into use to improve production efficiency in Jiangxi

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows an unmanned harvester working in Jiangxiang Township, Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province.

During the summer grain harvest season, unmanned harvesters have been put into use in some parts of east China's Jiangxi Province.

Agricultural technicians need to set routes and parameters through Beidou positioning and 5G technology to control unmanned harvester working in farmland. Unmanned harvesting is expected to reduce grain loss and improve production efficiency. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

An agricultural technician sets up the working route of an unmanned harvester in Jiangxiang Township, Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province, July 20, 2022.

Photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows an unmanned harvester working in Jiangxiang Township, Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province.

Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2022 shows an unmanned harvester working in Jiangxiang Township, Nanchang County of east China's Jiangxi Province.

