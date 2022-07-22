U.S. report on human trafficking inaccurate: Vietnam foreign ministry

Xinhua) 09:06, July 22, 2022

HANOI, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Department of State's recent report on human trafficking contains incorrect information about Vietnam, the spokesperson of Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

In a statement in response to the 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report released Tuesday, Le Thi Thu Hang expressed hope that the United States will closely work with Vietnam to make a more accurate assessment of the situation in Vietnam as well as the country's efforts to deal with the issue.

Since the issuance of a decision on human trafficking prevention by the Vietnamese government in 2021, Vietnam has accelerated the fight against trafficking in persons, Hang said.

A series of documents and policies have been issued concerning migrant workers, forced labor, the support for victims of trafficking and the protection of children on the internet, she said.

"In reality, the prevention of and combat against domestic and cross-border human trafficking are regularly reviewed for appropriate measures to be taken during the pandemic," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)